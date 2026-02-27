Another spring day in February

We will get one more spring-like day in February with Friday highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

While it's far above our normal high in the low 30s, it will not touch our record of 70 degrees set in 2024.

Our spring feeling won't last long with colder temperatures coming overnight into Saturday.

Accumulating snow between 1-1.5 inches is expected on Saturday with higher amounts possible locally.

Our highs will warm well above normal as we go through the first week of March.