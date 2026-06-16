Another round of storms tomorrow

A few storms this afternoon turned severe and dropped hail across many areas. While the rain will move out tonight and skies will become partly cloudy, we are not finished with rain this week.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected tomorrow. Rain will begin moving into the area by mid-morning, with chances continuing through much of the day. Some storms could become strong, and a few may turn severe during the afternoon. Our southern counties are under a Level 1 risk for severe weather. These storms may produce hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals could reach up to an inch in some locations. A few showers may linger into Thursday.

Temperatures tomorrow will remain well below average, with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Typically, highs are in the upper 70s this time of year. Most of the week will bring below-average temperatures, with highs generally staying in the low 70s.