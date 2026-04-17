Another round of storms

It’s another foggy morning, but aside from the fog, the weather will remain quiet until this afternoon. Highs today are expected to reach near 70, which will help fuel severe weather later in the day. By mid-afternoon, we will begin to see rain, along with thunderstorms, across the area.

From mid-afternoon into tonight, there is a chance for severe thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds, large hail, as well as isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain is also possible, so flooding remains a concern.

Make sure you have a way to receive alerts tonight.

A cold front will pass through today, cooling temperatures and bringing much needed dry weather.