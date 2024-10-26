Another Perfect Fall Weekend Day!

Sunny skies and normal temperatures throughout the neighborhoods today.

More sunshine as we head into Sunday which starts a HUGE warming trend for the state. We are expecting record-breaking temperatures to finish the month.

Mostly sunny skies and low 60s for Sunday in Northeast Wisconsin. It will be a little bit warmer for the Packers in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday - temperatures in the low 80s and sunshine.

We can expect more clouds throughout the day on Monday as temperatures are in the upper 60s. Highs near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday! This would be the latest 80-degree day on record! This also comes with some rain and thunderstorm chances mid week.

Normal temperatures return for Halloween.

50s and sunshine for next weekend.

