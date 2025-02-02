Another night of early week snow

We had conflicting reports on Groundhog Day.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter while Jimmy did not see his shadow predicting an early spring.

Regardless, a winter weather advisory will be in effect for our northern counties beginning early Monday morning until the early afternoon.

More snow is expected on Monday morning with 2-4 inches possible in the northern counties under the winter weather advisory.

Mostly cloudy skies will take us through the end of the day on Monday into Tuesday as our temperatures fall into the low 20s.