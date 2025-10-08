Another night in the 30s

Wednesday has been the coldest day of the week with highs slightly below normal in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Most of the area will have lows in the 30s for the second night in a row.

Also, for the second night in a row a Frost Advisory will be in effect overnight going into Thursday morning covering most of northeast Wisconsin.

Early Friday morning could bring some rain before we see a mostly sunny weekend with highs above normal.