Another night in the 30s

Wednesday has been the coldest day of the week with highs slightly below normal in the upper 50s/low 60s.
Most of the area will have lows in the 30s for the second night in a row.
Also, for the second night in a row a Frost Advisory will be in effect overnight going into Thursday morning covering most of northeast Wisconsin.
Early Friday morning could bring some rain before we see a mostly sunny weekend with highs above normal.
Posted
Wednesday has been the coldest day of the week with highs slightly below normal in the upper 50s/low 60s.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.