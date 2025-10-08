Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another night in the 30s

Another night in the 30s
Wednesday has been the coldest day of the week with highs slightly below normal in the upper 50s/low 60s.
Most of the area will have lows in the 30s for the second night in a row.
Also, for the second night in a row a Frost Advisory will be in effect overnight going into Thursday morning covering most of northeast Wisconsin.
Early Friday morning could bring some rain before we see a mostly sunny weekend with highs above normal.

