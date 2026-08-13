Another humid day

Today will look a lot like the weather we’ve seen over the past week. The morning is starting off foggy and humid, with the fog gradually lifting through the morning. However, clouds will stick around for much of the day, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, especially this afternoon. It will feel like summer again, with highs near 80 degrees and dew points climbing toward 70.

More fog is possible tomorrow morning, but nicer weather follows. Skies will turn mostly sunny, although hazy conditions will linger. Temperatures will again reach around 80 degrees, while humidity will be a bit lower.

Humidity returns this weekend, bringing an increasing chance for rain from Saturday into Sunday morning.