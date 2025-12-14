Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another day of frigid sunshine

We spent most of Saturday with temps in the single digits and below freezing.
Wind chills between -25 to -35 overnight into Sunday.
Sunday will once again be sunny but far colder than normal.
A big warm up is on the way that will bring our highs closer to and above normal.
No big snowfall is expected over the next week.

