An uneven firework forecast

Our Fourth of July weather began with some sun before consistent cloud cover came rolling through which will largely hold for the rest of the day.

Rain and possible storms are expected with the first system coming through Northeast Wisconsin in the late afternoon/early evening.

However the second round of showers and storms no longer appear as strong as originally anticipated.

Neighborhoods in the western part of our viewing area are at greater risk for strong storms, but the majority of our neighborhoods may only end up with cloudy skies and possible scattered showers.

This is painting a much more optimistic firework forecast than what was originally anticipated earlier in the day.

Stronger systems are still expected to move through the area late tonight and into early Friday morning.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected during the day on Friday with temperatures much cooler than normal in the high 60s/low 70s.

The first weekend of July will bring warmer highs in the high 70s/low 80s and mostly sunny skies until later in the day on Sunday when we could see showers with possible thunderstorms.

