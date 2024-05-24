Afternoon storms provide holiday weekend preview

Friday's weather looks like a preview of the holiday weekend wrapped up in one day.

In the early morning, we should see mostly sunny skies with some clouds before gusty winds move in along with showers and storms.

Two rounds of storms are expected with the first moving through the area in the late morning/early afternoon.

Additional storms are possible in the late afternoon/early evening which could be more severe.

Most of N.E.W is under a marginal risk for severe weather with the potential for hail and heavy rains, although not at the level it was on Tuesday.

Saturday is the day to be outside this weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Thick clouds and showers expected for Sunday, especially Sunday night.

Monday (Memorial Day) will bring more rain and gusty winds with highs only in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see a return to mostly sunny skies.