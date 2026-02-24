Afternoon snow and gusty winds

Southwest winds will bring today’s temperatures back to average, in the low 30s, this afternoon, but gusts near 35 miles per hour will make it feel colder.

A quick-moving system will bring snow this afternoon. Snow will start around lunchtime and then wrap up around the evening commute. This fast-moving system will bring around an inch for most areas, with totals closer to 2–3 inches the farther north you go. A handful of counties have winter weather advisories issued. Snow combined with strong winds will decrease visibility this afternoon.

After the system passes, winds will shift back to the northwest, bringing tomorrow’s temperatures back below average.