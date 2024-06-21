After 7 rainy days in a row...

We have seen rain showers for 7 straight days across Northeast Wisconsin!

Summer started officially on Thursday which kicked off some below normal temperatures. Again, our highs are in the low 70s today.

Friday night we can expect showers and thunderstorms. At times, we can expect heavy rain. This could lead to flooding throughout many neighborhoods. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for much of the state until 7 pm on Saturday.

Temperatures range from 80s to the south and mid 60s for the Northwoods.

Finally, we may see some sunshine on Sunday with our highs in the upper 70s.

Overall, next week looks to be milder. Highs will be in the mid 80s, more sunshine and a couple chances for thunder.