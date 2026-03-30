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Active weather this week

Jordan's forecast
Active weather this week
Posted

Weather today will be nice, but that is not the story for the rest of the week. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from the 50s to nearly 70 across northeast Wisconsin.

Tonight is when more active weather begins. There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorms, a few of which may be severe. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and some hail are possible. A second round of thunderstorms may develop Tuesday afternoon. There is a Level 1 risk across most of the area on both Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday night into Thursday will bring winter weather. A mix of snow, rain, and ice will fall throughout the night and into the day, likely causing impacts on the roads.

More rain is expected this weekend.

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