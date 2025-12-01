A wintry welcome to December

We’re starting off December cold! This morning, temperatures were in the single digits for many, with light breezes pushing wind chills even lower, some places even dipped into the negatives at times. High temperatures today will only reach the low to mid-20s, about 10 to 15 degrees below average for the start of December.

Tonight, we’ll see another chance for snow. Overall, snowfall will be minimal and impacts will stay low. Light snow showers may begin during the evening commute, which could create a few slick spots on the roads. Snow totals are expected to remain below an inch, most below half an inch.

The rest of the week will stay well below average, so be sure to take precautions to protect people, pets, and pipes from the cold. We’ll also see several chances for light snow throughout the week, but impacts are expected to remain low