Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A windy drop back to reality

Avi's forecast
A windy drop back to reality
Posted

Our Saturday high temperatures were about 20 degrees above normal reaching the mid 60s across most of northeast Wisconsin.
However, we are going back to reality.
Highs on Sunday will be right around normal in the low/mid 40s with lots of sunshine and wind expected.
More sun is expected to follow on Monday along with highs right around or slightly above normal for the upcoming week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids