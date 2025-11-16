A windy drop back to reality

Our Saturday high temperatures were about 20 degrees above normal reaching the mid 60s across most of northeast Wisconsin.
However, we are going back to reality.
Highs on Sunday will be right around normal in the low/mid 40s with lots of sunshine and wind expected.
More sun is expected to follow on Monday along with highs right around or slightly above normal for the upcoming week.
Posted
Our Saturday high temperatures were about 20 degrees above normal reaching the mid 60s across most of northeast Wisconsin.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.