A windy day after morning rain

Rain started yesterday evening and continued overnight. Across northeast Wisconsin, many locations picked up between 1 and 3 inches of rain. A few showers are lingering this morning, but for the most part, we are beginning to dry out.

Clouds will stick around for much of the day, with sunshine beginning to break through this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s, and it will be windy, with gusts near 25 miles per hour throughout the day. Winds will calm down around sunset.

Overnight, skies will become partly cloudy, with lows dropping to around 50 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with highs around 70 degrees. There may be a few showers overnight, but for the most part, Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry. Highs through the rest of the week will continue to hover around 70 degrees.

Our next big chance for rain arrives Friday. We could see our first round of rain Friday night into Saturday, with additional showers or thunderstorms possible throughout Saturday and into early Sunday. There is also the potential for heavy rainfall during this time.