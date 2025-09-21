A wet end to summer's final day

Scattered rain and possible thunderstorms will continue to move through the area for the rest of the weekend and our last day of summer.
Fall arrives with the Autumnal Equinox at 1:19pm on Monday afternoon.
After a rainy start to the week, we'll have drier days ahead for the second half of the upcoming week.
