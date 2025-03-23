A wet and windy weekend finish

Rain and snow continue to fall across northeast Wisconsin with heavier snowfall north.

Weather alerts will be active for the rest of the day and will carry over into early Monday morning.

Precipitation is expected to continue through the rest of Sunday and into the early overnight hours of Monday morning.

The Fox Valley may get between 1 to 4 inches of snow while further north could see between 5 to 8 inches.

Strong winds gusts will continue to be as strong as 40 mph for the rest of Sunday and into Monday morning.

The middle of the week will be much sunnier with mostly sunny skies between Tuesday and Thursday before chances for rain pick up late on Friday and into next weekend.