A week of summer in September

After temperatures fell below normal to begin September, we are set to warm up as we enter September's second week.

Sunday night, however, will include a Frost Advisory across the Northwoods going into early Monday morning.

Our highs are normally in the mid 70s at this point in September, we'll spend the upcoming week warming up into the mid 70s and even into the low 80s by next weekend.

The upcoming week will be mostly sunny with Tuesday expecting to be rainy, especially further north.