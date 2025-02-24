A week in the 40s

Sunday saw our temperatures continue to trend upward with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

While Sunday evening lows will be in the low 30s, our overnight temperatures will actually increase into the upper 30s.

Monday is shaping up to be the warmest day in awhile with highs expected to reach the mid/upper 40s.

Some areas could even get to the low 50s with partly sunny skies.

Monday will also be windy with gusts peaking between 35-40 mph.

Tuesday will also be party sunny with chances for snow late Tuesday night.

We could spend the entire work week in the 40s as we enter the final week of February.