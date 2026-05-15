A warm weekend brings chances for storms

Highs this afternoon climbed into the 80s across much of the area. Overnight, conditions will remain mild, with lows only dropping to around 60 degrees. There will also be a chance for thunderstorms as rain moves into the area later tonight. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, bringing the potential for gusty winds and hail. Showers should clear out by tomorrow morning.

Saturday will warm up even further, with more locations reaching the 80s. Much of the day will be mostly sunny before clouds begin increasing into the evening.

Sunday brings another chance for rain and thunderstorms, a few of which could become severe. Monday looks similar, with an even greater chance for severe weather. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast as we head into next week.

Temperatures will cool into the 60s on Sunday before climbing back into the 80s on Monday.