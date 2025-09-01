A warm September start before a cooldown

A warm Labor Day will have us feeling like summer even with the unofficial end of summer.

Meteorological fall begins with the start of September where our normal highs will drop into the 60s by the end of the month.

While Tuesday will be similarly sunny and warm, Wednesday will see the start of a noticeable cooldown.

Showers are likely with a chance for a thunderstorm on Wednesday. More showers are expected early on Friday as well.

Mostly sunny skies expected for September's first weekend.