A warm and rainy November day

Yesterday, a low-pressure system moved into Wisconsin, bringing increasing clouds and rain showers to our area. Keep the umbrella handy because unsettled weather is going to stick around for much of the week. Today through Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, with periods of on-and-off showers. While we won't see a complete washout, rain chances will remain in the forecast. We could even hear a rumble of thunder today as a few showers move through.

Along with the rain, it's going to be a windy and unusually warm day. Winds out of the south will gust near 30 mph, helping bring warmer air into the region. Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 60s, nearly 20 degrees above average for early November. Typically, this is the time of year when temperatures begin settling into the upper 40s, but for now, we'll continue to enjoy a taste of warmer weather. Tomorrow will stay mild as well, with highs reaching the mid-60s.

By Thursday, the low-pressure system will begin moving away, and winds will shift to the north. That change in wind direction will usher in cooler air, sending highs into the mid-50s on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to fall heading into the weekend, with highs dropping into the upper 40s.

The good news is that we'll get a break from the rain toward the end of the week. However, that dry stretch may be short-lived, with another chance for showers returning on Sunday.