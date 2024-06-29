A warm and humid Saturday

Saturday has been a hot day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s across most of Northeast Wisconsin.

There was little in terms of precipitation with only small, scattered showers in some areas, but it's been a humid day with low pressure nearby.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low/mid 50s with some cloud cover to begin the night before giving way to clear skies.

Sunday and Monday are looking like a couple of sunny days to welcome July with high temperatures cooling down into the low/mid 70s.

Tuesday may bring some rain and thunderstorms are also possible later in the afternoon.

Right now, it's looking like we'll have a mostly sunny Fourth of July.