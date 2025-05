A sunny Mother's Day will set the tone for what should be a warm summerlike week.

A red flag warning has been issued for most of the northernmost part of Wisconsin including Langlade county and the northern half of Marinette county.

This means that there is a high fire danger between the low humidity, wind gusts and warm temperatures.

We're looking at a stretch in the 80s during the upcoming week with lots of clear, sunny days.

Chances for rain are expected later in the week.