A sunny Thursday warm-up

Thursday will be another sunny day that will see most neighborhoods crack the lows 70s this afternoon.

The day began with frost advisories in some of the northern counties.

During the day the skies will be mostly clear of clouds while wind gusts will largely remain calm for most of the day.

Friday should have more clouds but mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to uppers 70s are expected.

Saturday will have sun but also a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunny is looking mostly sunny while highs close to 80 while Monday through Wednesday may include similarly warm temperatures with chances of rain and storms.