A sunny start to September

A warm final day of August gave us a preview of what to expect for the first couple of days of September, although we will cool down into the mid 70s.

The first meteorological day of fall on September 1st will be sunny, as will most of the first week of the month.

Highs will be around the mid 70s, similar to what we should expect for Labor Day.

We'll warm up in the middle of the week beginning on Wednesday into the low 80s.

Thursday is the next chance for rain before we drop into the upper 60s to start next weekend.