A sunny Saturday

After all the rain that came down on Friday, Saturday is a welcome return to mostly sunny skies.

Our temperatures warmed back up to normal with highs reaching the upper 70s and, in some areas, the low 80s.

Some neighborhoods in east-central Wisconsin still have rivers, creeks and streams running higher than normal so if you encounter any lingering flooded roads... turn around don't drown.

We'll continue to have mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping to the upper 50s/low 60s.

Sunday will begin with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back up to the high 70s, although chances for showers and possible thunderstorms pick up in the early afternoon.

While severe weather is not expected, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Monday brings mostly cloudy skies with more chances for showers and storms in the afternoon.

There will be on and off chances for storms on Tuesday and showers on Wednesday before we get to mostly sunny skies going into next weekend.