A sunny July opener

High pressure has kept clouds out of Northeast Wisconsin leaving us with sunny skies and temperatures in the low/mid 70s.

Lows will drop to the low 50s tonight with patchy fog possible on Monday morning.

The beginning of July will bring similar temperatures and sky conditions with low/mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday looks to bring similar temperatures in the low/mid 70s but with showers and possible thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as well as Thursday on the Fourth of July, but the end of the holiday could see a chance of showers.