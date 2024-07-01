Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A sunny July opener

Avi's forecast
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jun 30, 2024

High pressure has kept clouds out of Northeast Wisconsin leaving us with sunny skies and temperatures in the low/mid 70s.
Lows will drop to the low 50s tonight with patchy fog possible on Monday morning.
The beginning of July will bring similar temperatures and sky conditions with low/mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday looks to bring similar temperatures in the low/mid 70s but with showers and possible thunderstorms.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny as well as Thursday on the Fourth of July, but the end of the holiday could see a chance of showers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.