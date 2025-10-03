A summer weekend in October

October's first weekend could break records with how hot it's shaping up to be.
Highs will reach the mid 80s, will some areas even hitting the upper 80s.
The all-time record high for October of 88 degrees could be threatened.
Lots of sunshine will dominate the weekend along with some gusty winds on Saturday.
We will cool down considerably beginning on Monday which brings chances for showers.
Posted
October's first weekend could break records with how hot it's shaping up to be.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.