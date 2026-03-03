A stretch of mild weather

The day will start off mostly cloudy, with the chance of a stray flurry or light rain shower. Rain chances will wrap up early, but clouds will linger through much of the day before some clearing arrives later this afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-40s.

Overnight, skies turn partly cloudy, and temperatures drop to near 30 degrees. Tomorrow, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine as the warming trend continues, with highs reaching the low 50s.

Over the next seven days, expect above-average temperatures, along with chances for rain during the second half of the week.