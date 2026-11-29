After a mild Saturday, cooler air is moving in to wrap up the weekend. Highs today will settle back closer to seasonal averages, reaching the low 40s. A northwest breeze is helping usher in the cooler air, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around throughout the day. Some clearing is expected toward sunset, and skies will turn mostly clear overnight. That will allow temperatures to drop into the mid-20s, making for a chilly start to the workweek and the final day of November.

Monday will bring a return to more seasonable conditions. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s, right around where we would expect them to be for this time of year. The good news is that sunshine will be plentiful throughout the day.

The pattern begins to change Tuesday as clouds return and temperatures climb back above average. December 1st also marks the start of meteorological winter, but the weather certainly won't feel like it. Highs will reach the mid-40s Tuesday, with temperatures potentially climbing into the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, the workweek looks fairly quiet, with dry conditions expected for much of the week. Our next chance for rain arrives Friday as the next weather system approaches.