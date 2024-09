Saturday marks the final day of Summer 2024.

Temperatures reached the 80s across most of northeast Wisconsin in could be the last time for awhile.

Showers expected and chances for storms going into Saturday night with a marginal risk for severe weather.

Sunday marks the first day of Fall 2024.

Temperatures will cool down into the upper 60s.

Cloudy skies expected as well as showers with non-severe storms.

Mostly sunny skies for the week to come.