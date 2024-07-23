A rainy second day of training camp

Most of Northeast Wisconsin experienced scattered showers and storms overnight and throughout the morning.

As a result, our high temperatures were lower only reaching the mid/upper 70s for the most part.

More of these scattered systems are expected to continue to move through the area into tonight.

While thunder and lightning may be present, severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday is also expected to a little cooler than normal with highs once again in the mid 70s.

More isolated showers and storms are expected during the day although we're not expecting the same level of rainfall as today.

Sunny skies return for the rest of the week with temperatures climbing back to the upper 80s by the weekend.