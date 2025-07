Tuesday high temperatures will once again hover around normal during a mostly cloudy day.

Our normal high is 81 degrees and our neighborhoods will be in the upper 70s and low 80s once again.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible going into the afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is not expected.

Sunnier skies are on the way for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances pick up again late on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.