A quick dip in temperatures before a warm up

The snow is mostly wrapping up this morning, but roads may still be slippery in spots, so take it slow if you’re heading out early. Any leftover flakes should come to an end as the morning goes on.

Clouds will gradually break up later today, leaving us with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures start out around 30 degrees this morning but will actually fall through the afternoon as colder air settles in. Winds will be noticeable, with gusts up to around 30 miles per hour making it feel even colder.

Tonight stays partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the single digits. Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine, though it won’t do much to warm us up, highs will only reach the upper teens.

Looking ahead, Saturday will be colder overall, with a chance for some light snow Saturday night. Temperatures begin to bounce back on Sunday, and we should be above freezing by the start of next week.