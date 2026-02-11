A quick dip in our temperatures

After yesterday’s warmer temperatures, today will be slightly cooler, with afternoon highs reaching the low 30s. Even though it’s not quite as mild as Tuesday, it is still above average for this time of year.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but it will be a bit breezy, with winds gusting near 20 miles per hour at times. The breeze may add a little chill to the air despite the sunshine.

Tomorrow looks very similar in terms of temperatures, with mostly sunny skies and highs again in the low 30s. Winds will be much calmer, making for a more comfortable day overall.

The brief cool-down won’t last long. A noticeable warming trend begins Friday, with temperatures climbing steadily. That sets the stage for a mild weekend, as highs reach the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

The warming trend continues into early next week, when some areas could come close to the 50-degree mark. If that happens, it would be well above average for this time of year and a welcome break from winter’s chill.