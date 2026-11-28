After a few light showers moved through early this morning, nicer weather followed for the rest of Saturday. Skies this afternoon will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be well above average for this time of year. Sunshine and light winds out of the west and southwest will help boost highs today into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, nearly 15 degrees above the average high of 38.

Overnight, clouds will increase again. There may be a few light showers across our southern counties as a cold front moves through. Rain chances will diminish during the early morning hours Sunday. Skies will remain cloudy for much of the day, but we may see some sunshine closer to sunset. As the front passes, winds will shift to the northwest, kicking off a cooldown. Highs Sunday will return closer to average, around 40 degrees, while Monday's highs will be seasonable in the upper 30s.

Tuesday is the first day of December, but it won't necessarily feel like it. Temperatures will begin warming again Tuesday, with highs reaching the mid-40s. The rest of the week looks even warmer, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. That's a well-above-average start to the first month of meteorological winter. Most of next week looks quiet, with rain chances holding off until Friday.