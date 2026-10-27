A mild end to October

After a brief return to average temperatures yesterday, highs for the rest of the week will once again run above average. Winds have shifted to the southeast today, helping temperatures climb back into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It will be a bit breezy this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy, and we could see an isolated light shower.

Skies will begin to clear overnight, and sunshine returns Wednesday. The combination of sunshine and breezy southerly winds will help boost temperatures even further. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 70s, about 20 degrees above average and potentially record-breaking. The record high in Green Bay is 70 degrees, set in 1946.

A line of showers will move through overnight Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday morning. There could be a few rumbles of thunder with this line. The system will move through quickly, and sunshine will return by Thursday afternoon. Highs will once again be well above average, reaching the upper 60s on Thursday.

The weather looks great for the Packers-Panthers game at Lambeau Field. Skies will be sunny for tailgating and remain mostly clear throughout the game. Temperatures at kickoff will be around 56 degrees and will fall throughout the evening, so be sure to bring a jacket.

Mild temperatures will continue into the weekend, with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with chances for scattered showers. Keep an eye on the forecast as you make your Halloween plans!