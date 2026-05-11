A May freeze

This morning, many of us are waking up to temperatures below freezing. Make sure to grab an extra layer as you head out the door. We are enjoying lots of sunshine this morning and will continue to see plenty of sun throughout the day. However, the sunshine will only warm us up so much, with highs in the mid-50s, meaning we will once again be below average.

Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of our next system. Light showers will start tomorrow morning. We could see a brief break in the afternoon, but a few more showers and thunderstorms may move through the area by Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will fluctuate several times this week. We warm up tomorrow, then cool down on Wednesday before another warming trend begins on Thursday. By the end of the week, highs may reach the 70s.