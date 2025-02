Snow covered all areas of northeast Wisconsin on Saturday.

Some areas reported six inches or more of snowfall.

Patchy, windy snow will stick around late Saturday night into early Sunday.

More snow is expected by the lakeshore due to the lake effect.

Counties along the lakeshore will be under a winter weather advisory until Sunday morning.

Sunday highs will reach the low 20s before eventually dropping below zero.

The coming week will be sunnier but much colder.