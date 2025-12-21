A little more snow before Christmas

Winter has officially arrived and Sunday felt like it with highs in the teens and low 20s, far below normal.
After a sunny end to the weekend, Monday begins with snow throughout the area.
Many areas could get an inch of snowfall or more.
Monday also begins a trend of high temperatures above normal which is expected to hold throughout the upcoming week.
