A little more snow, a lot more cold

After more light snow on Saturday, more snow is expected later on Sunday into early Monday.
Another inch or two of accumulation can be expected by the start of the work week.
A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect early Sunday morning until the afternoon with subzero wind chills in our central Wisconsin counties.
Next week will start sunny, but highs will be far below normal.
