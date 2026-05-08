A Friday warmup

Winds today will be coming out of the southwest, which means warmer air will be brought into the area. After three days in the 50s, today and tomorrow will be back in the 60s. We’ll start with morning sun, then see a few more clouds by the afternoon.

Tomorrow, a cold front passes through and brings light, scattered showers for the first half of Saturday before we see more sun by the afternoon. Sunday, for any Mother’s Day plans, will be back in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for isolated afternoon showers. Your plans will not be washed out but be prepared to see a shower or two.

Temperatures will be below average to start the week, but warmer weather returns by the middle of the week.