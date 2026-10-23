A foggy start to Friday

Dense fog advisories are in effect for most of our counties this morning as widespread fog has settled across much of northeast Wisconsin. Visibility is dropping below half a mile in some areas, so be careful on the roads this morning. As the morning progresses, the fog will begin to lift. By the afternoon, mostly sunny skies will return. A light breeze out of the south will bring another day of above-average temperatures. Along the lakeshore, highs will remain closer to 60 degrees, but much of the area will reach around 70 degrees this afternoon. Typically, highs are in the mid-50s in late October, putting today's temperatures about 15 degrees above average.

Skies will be partly cloudy this evening and overnight, with lows dropping to around 50 degrees. Widespread fog is not expected tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be seasonably warm again, with highs in the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be cloudier, but temperatures will still remain above average, with highs in the mid-60s. A few stray showers are possible across the north, but much of the area will stay dry.

At the start of the next workweek, skies will be cloudy, with a chance for scattered light showers. Highs will return to more seasonable levels in the low to mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures in the 60s could return on Wednesday.