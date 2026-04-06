A few spring snow showers

We are starting off the work week with a few chilly days. Highs will only reach around 40 degrees today, with gusty winds making it feel even cooler. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with the occasional rain or snow shower throughout the day. A few of these snow showers could bring brief, heavy bursts of snow.

Totals will be very minimal today, but we do have more chances for rain and snow throughout the week, which will add to already high water levels. Multiple rivers are under flood warnings after reaching minor flood stage, and water levels are expected to remain high for much of the week.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies, but another round of rain and snow moves in Wednesday, followed by more rain this weekend.