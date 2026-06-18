A few more spring showers

A few isolated showers may drift through the area this evening before skies gradually clear overnight. Friday begins with plenty of sunshine, but attention turns to a line of showers and thunderstorms expected to move through by evening. While some strong storms are possible across western Wisconsin, they should weaken as they approach our area.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with the chance for a few pop-up afternoon showers. Most locations, however, are expected to stay dry. Conditions improve for Father's Day on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and rain chances remaining mainly south of our area.

Winds will generally come from the west and northwest through the next several days, keeping temperatures running cooler than average for mid-June. Highs will remain in the low to mid-70s for much of the upcoming week. Although astronomical summer begins Sunday, the weather will feel more like late spring than the start of the season.