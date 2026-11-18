The warmup continued yesterday. After highs in the low 50s Monday, Tuesday reached the mid-50s, with some places hitting the upper 50s. That trend will continue for the next four days.

High pressure continues to bring our winds out of the southwest. These winds are bringing in warmer air, which will help us reach the upper 50s today and then the low 60s through Saturday. This puts us 15–20 degrees above our normal high. Typically, highs are around 42 degrees this time of November. Overnight lows will range throughout the 40s, meaning many of our nights will remain warmer than a typical November afternoon.

The southerly winds bringing in this warmer air will also be breezy. Through this weekend, we will continue to see wind gusts near 25 miles per hour.

High pressure will keep our weather quiet through Friday. We will enjoy mostly sunny skies, making this a mild and beautiful stretch of November weather. Be sure to get out and enjoy it!

On Saturday, we begin to see changes. Clouds will build throughout the day, and by late Saturday, rain chances will increase. It will be breezy and warm, with highs in the low to mid-60s, making for a mild start to gun-deer season.

Rain chances will be highest Saturday night into Sunday morning. As this system passes, winds will pick up once again and shift to the north. That means November air returns. Highs will return to the 40s starting Sunday, making for a cool start to the last week of November. While it will be cool, it's looking to be a fairly quiet week.