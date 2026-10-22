A few more days of mild weather

Areas of patchy to dense fog are possible again this morning. The fog should begin to lift after sunrise as temperatures rise. Another nice, mild day is in store, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few locations could reach 70 degrees. It will be cooler along the lakeshore, where a northeast breeze will keep temperatures down.

Fog develops again overnight, followed by a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon. Highs will climb back near 70 degrees, about 15 degrees above average. Conditions should remain quiet and cool for any Friday night plans.

Clouds will begin to increase Saturday, bringing a mix of sun and clouds before skies turn mostly cloudy Sunday. Despite the added cloud cover, temperatures will remain above average, with highs near 70 on Saturday and in the mid-60s Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible across northern areas Sunday.

By Monday, temperatures will feel more like late October, with highs dropping into the low 50s. Both Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of scattered light rain showers.