A few more beautiful days before rain returns

Yesterday marked the start of meteorological summer, and temperatures reflected that. Highs ran 5–10 degrees above average across northeast Wisconsin, reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Summerlike warmth will continue over the next week, with highs remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

High pressure will keep conditions sunny and dry today and tomorrow. By Thursday, however, that high pressure system will shift east, leading to a more active weather pattern. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms later Thursday, followed by increasing chances for rain on Friday and Saturday.